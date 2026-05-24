5th Street Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

5th Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,854 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $719,000. NVIDIA makes up 0.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. The trade was a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. This trade represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $215.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $196.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $129.16 and a twelve month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. The company's revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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