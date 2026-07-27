602,301 Shares in SM Energy Company $SM Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602,301 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $18,780,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SM. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 224.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,456.72. The trade was a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE SM opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. SM Energy Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.45%.The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy Company will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SM Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens dropped their price target on SM Energy from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of SM Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.53.

View Our Latest Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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