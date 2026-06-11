60,405 Shares in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Acquired by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,326,000. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 2.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 2,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 141,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,820,000 after buying an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,390,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,620,000 after buying an additional 149,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,598,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts: Sign Up

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $85.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.62.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Estee Lauder Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Estee Lauder Companies wasn't on the list.

While Estee Lauder Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here