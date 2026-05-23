6,042 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc.

Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Odyssey Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Broadcom by 499.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Broadcom by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,814,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,406,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,586 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $987,488,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $448.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $414.14 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $373.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.18 and a 12 month high of $442.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. The trade was a 15.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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