6,050 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Acquired by Delta Global Management LP

Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,050 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $420.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $408.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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