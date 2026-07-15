6,056 Shares in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,056 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 19,566 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,490,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&P Global to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

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S&P Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $439.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $419.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, with a total value of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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