60,591 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX Bought by Independent Financial Group LLC

Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Independent Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 665,352 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,511,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $55,998,000 after buying an additional 108,708 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 617,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 58,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 286,724 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TSLX

Insider Activity at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Ross Anthony Bruck purchased 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $324,120. The trade was a 78.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company's stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 2.1%

TSLX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.14 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 25.25%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending's dividend payout ratio is currently 146.09%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc NYSE: TSLX is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

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