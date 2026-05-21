6,098 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Acquired by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $873.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $336.24 and a one year high of $931.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company's fifty day moving average price is $785.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock.

Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before.

Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Article Title

The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One story noted concerns around workforce and tariff issues at a Caterpillar-related facility, which could be a mild headwind if trade or labor costs intensify. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This trade represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,551 shares of company stock worth $91,170,351. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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