61,000 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Purchased by Bandera Partners LLC

Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,131,000. Molina Healthcare accounts for 3.7% of Bandera Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bandera Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 713.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $159.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $207.06.

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Key Stories Impacting Molina Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Molina Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Article Title

Molina reported Q2 EPS of $1.51, topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $10.87 billion also came in slightly above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year earnings outlook, helped by lower operating expenses and steadier Medicaid performance. Neutral Sentiment: Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Article Title

Management highlighted stronger Medicaid execution in the earnings call, which supports the core business and may help offset pressure in other lines. Neutral Sentiment: Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Article Title

Some investors were already cautious ahead of the report, with trading activity reflecting worries about guidance, cost trends, and tougher year-over-year comparisons. Negative Sentiment: The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Article Title

The main concern is weaker premium revenue and declining membership, especially in Molina’s Obamacare/exchange business, which has led the company to expect a smaller presence in that segment. Negative Sentiment: Reports also pointed to lower net income, a higher medical care ratio, and a weak revenue outlook, suggesting margin pressure may continue even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $200.30 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $121.06 and a 12 month high of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company's fifty day moving average price is $205.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Molina Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,454,713.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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