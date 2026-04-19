61,000 Shares in Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. $SEI Acquired by CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 61,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT owned approximately 0.09% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company's stock.

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Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 2.2%

SEI stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $70.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEI. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc NYSE: SEI is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

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