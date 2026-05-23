611,263 Shares in Amphenol Corporation $APH Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 611,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $82,606,000. Amphenol comprises 4.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amphenol

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.44 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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