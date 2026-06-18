612,455 Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. $FLO Acquired by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 612,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,664,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 0.29% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,623.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 262.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 225.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,050 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $9.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLO

Insider Activity at Flowers Foods

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 209,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,678,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 813,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,531,441.40. This represents a 20.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 194,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,458,291.80. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 3.7%

FLO opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Flowers Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowers Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Flowers Foods's dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States, offering a variety of fresh bread, buns, rolls, snack cakes and tortillas. Headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, the company operates an extensive network of bakeries and distribution centers that serve retail grocery chains, convenience stores, mass merchandisers and foodservice customers nationwide. Flowers Foods markets its products under well-known brands such as Nature's Own, Wonder, Dave's Killer Bread, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO - Free Report).

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