6,134 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,134 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $708.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.24, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $349.06 and a 1 year high of $788.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $675.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $556.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore raised their price target on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $654.00 to $857.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here