6,137 Shares in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,137 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 14.8% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 9,398 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 25.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,511 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in DICK'S Sporting Goods by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company's stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.87. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $244.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 4.71%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 47.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.71.

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DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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