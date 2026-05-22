6,159 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 37.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 237 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $9,849,960.89. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $323.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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