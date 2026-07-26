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61,616 Shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Lockheed Martin logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Weiss Asset Management LP disclosed a new stake in Lockheed Martin, buying 61,616 shares worth about $37.2 million in the first quarter. The position makes LMT its 20th-largest holding and represents 0.6% of its portfolio.
  • Lockheed Martin reported strong second-quarter results, with EPS of $7.94 and revenue of $20.06 billion, both beating analyst estimates. Revenue rose 10.5% year over year, and the company raised its FY 2026 guidance for sales and earnings.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $3.45 per share, or $13.80 annualized, for a yield of about 2.4%. Meanwhile, analysts currently have a Hold consensus on the stock, with an average price target of $624.94.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lockheed Martin.

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,616 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $37,240,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.6% of Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,440,840 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $696,891,000 after purchasing an additional 99,403 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,823 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $625,784,000 after purchasing an additional 669,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $624.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.5%

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $582.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $523.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $412.55 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The stock has a market cap of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.12 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.87%.

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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