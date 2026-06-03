61,916 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI Acquired by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,745.2% during the 4th quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $155,874.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 94,958 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $1,655,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 839,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,634,925.20. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,556. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi launched SoFi Coach , an AI-powered financial assistant that helps members budget, save, invest, and get personalized money guidance inside the app. The new product highlights SoFi’s push to deepen engagement and expand its digital financial platform, which investors may view as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

SoFi launched , an AI-powered financial assistant that helps members budget, save, invest, and get personalized money guidance inside the app. The new product highlights SoFi’s push to deepen engagement and expand its digital financial platform, which investors may view as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: SoFi is now eligible for S&P 500 inclusion after posting its 10th straight quarter of GAAP profitability and reaching the market-cap threshold. If added, index funds and other passive investors would likely buy shares, which could boost demand and support the stock. Article Title

SoFi is now after posting its 10th straight quarter of GAAP profitability and reaching the market-cap threshold. If added, index funds and other passive investors would likely buy shares, which could boost demand and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around SoFi’s recent rally suggests momentum remains strong, with some analysts and market watchers pointing to a re-rating driven by trading volume, investor interest, and improving confidence in the business mix. Article Title

Commentary around SoFi’s recent rally suggests momentum remains strong, with some analysts and market watchers pointing to a re-rating driven by trading volume, investor interest, and improving confidence in the business mix. Neutral Sentiment: SoFi also appointed former Visa executive Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore as president of technology solutions, a move that may strengthen leadership but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Article Title

SoFi also appointed former Visa executive as president of technology solutions, a move that may strengthen leadership but is not yet a direct financial catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles note heavy investor search interest and speculation about whether SoFi could be the next S&P 500 addition, but these reports are largely sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles note heavy investor search interest and speculation about whether SoFi could be the next S&P 500 addition, but these reports are largely sentiment-driven rather than new fundamental developments. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage remains cautious, with one piece saying doubling from current levels looks like a stretch over the next 12 months. That kind of skepticism can temper enthusiasm even amid the recent rally. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.5%

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 2.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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