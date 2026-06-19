6,232 Shares in The Walt Disney Company $DIS Purchased by BDFS Capital LLC

BDFS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,232 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $18,128,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,604,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,888 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,278,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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