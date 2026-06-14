62,602 Shares in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG Bought by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,602 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.1% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the company's stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about DraftKings

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DraftKings Stock Down 3.4%

DKNG stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.33 and a beta of 1.66.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). DraftKings had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of DraftKings from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $26.40 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 556,258 shares in the company, valued at $16,509,737.44. The trade was a 10.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 34,234 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $880,156.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,672.20. This trade represents a 53.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 97,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,991 in the last ninety days. 47.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings' proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

Further Reading

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