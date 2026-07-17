62,663 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Bought by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $20,087,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $672,213,000 after acquiring an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 53,827.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 662,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $214,581,000 after acquiring an additional 660,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $7,529,752,000 after acquiring an additional 600,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $655,820,000 after purchasing an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $337.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.49. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $289.86 and a twelve month high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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