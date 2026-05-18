62,910 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV Acquired by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,910 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 69,383 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $157,001,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 33,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 942,817 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $121,557,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Fiserv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Fiserv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiserv unveiled agentOS , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Article Title

Fiserv unveiled , an agentic AI operating system for banks, and announced a collaboration with OpenAI and AWS. The company says the platform could improve financial-institution workflows and support longer-term growth. Positive Sentiment: At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Article Title

At its Investor Day, Fiserv reaffirmed 2026 guidance and laid out medium-term targets for revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth, which supported sentiment around the company’s turnaround plan. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to $60 from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Fiserv to from $55, signaling some confidence in the stock’s valuation and near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to $64 and $62 , respectively, while keeping Hold ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Article Title Article Title

Analysts at TD Cowen and Loop Capital trimmed their price targets to and , respectively, while keeping ratings, reflecting cautious views on execution but not a strong bearish call. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG also maintained a Hold rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Article Title

BTIG also maintained a rating, with analysts highlighting that long-term targets look attractive but near-term execution and valuation remain a risk. Negative Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the company’s recent quarter, where Fiserv beat EPS estimates but the market focused on margin pressure and operational transition risks, which helps explain why some investors remain cautious. Article Title

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $177.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.73 billion. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Fiserv from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Fiserv from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here