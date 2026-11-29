Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,912 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 62,915 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of United Rentals worth $37,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 717 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company's stock worth $23,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. MidFirst Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 811.1% during the 3rd quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 246 shares of the construction company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the construction company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in United Rentals by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,997 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $1,042.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,074.17 and a 200-day moving average of $990.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.59 and a 1-year high of $1,202.12.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $15.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.97 by $1.58. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.70 earnings per share. United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 51.51 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Rentals from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Research raised United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $935.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,238.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Alexander Taussig acquired 149 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,007.29 per share, for a total transaction of $150,086.21. Following the acquisition, the director owned 149 shares in the company, valued at $150,086.21. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc. is an equipment rental company serving construction, industrial, infrastructure, utility and other customers. Founded in 1997, it provides equipment and related services primarily across the United States and Canada, as well as in select international markets. The company rents general construction and industrial equipment, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving machinery, forklifts and power-generation equipment. Its specialty offerings include trench safety, fluid solutions, climate control and mobile storage.

Further Reading

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