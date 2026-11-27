State Street Corp decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,566,075 shares of the bank's stock after selling 6,292,413 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.84% of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. worth $348,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 62.7% during the third quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,751 shares of the bank's stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 3rd quarter worth $11,805,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,922 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the bank's stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, N.A. news, EVP Christopher Kyriakakis sold 2,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $181,236.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,460,735. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price Performance

Shares of ZION stock opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.17.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $889.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a national bank providing commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. Its offerings include business and consumer lending, deposit accounts, treasury management, and related banking services. The bank serves customers across 11 western states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through regional banking brands, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, and National Bank of Arizona.

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