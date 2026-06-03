6,300 Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6,950.0% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 141 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares in the company, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.6%

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $875.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.42 and a 1 year high of $893.13. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $591.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.65.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $825.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on STRL. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $482.00 to $956.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $720.67.

View Our Latest Report on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report).

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