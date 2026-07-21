63,149 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Acquired by HF Capital LLC

HF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,149 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $18,344,000. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 7.7% of HF Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Weiss Ratings upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE APD opened at $296.72 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.11 and a 1 year high of $314.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business's 50-day moving average is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average is $284.35.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $1.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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