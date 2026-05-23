6,329 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Karras Company Inc.

Karras Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,329 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.2% of Karras Company Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Melius Research set a $160.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $192.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $179.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Key Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Oracle Analysts See Up to 45% Upside as AI Cloud Growth Accelerates

Wall Street analysts raised price targets on Oracle after noting strong cloud growth and accelerating AI demand, reinforcing the view that Oracle can keep expanding its AI infrastructure business. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Oracle (ORCL) Stock Jumps as $553B AI Cloud Backlog Powers 22% Revenue Growth

Multiple reports highlighted Oracle’s $553 billion AI cloud backlog, 44% cloud growth, and 22% revenue growth, suggesting that enterprise AI demand is translating into real financial momentum. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s NetSuite division is still growing, with revenue up 14%, and AI features plus the shift to cloud ERP could add another growth driver in 2026. Will Oracle's NetSuite Division Accelerate Revenue Growth in 2026?

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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