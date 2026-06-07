6,360 Shares in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Purchased by PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators

PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators purchased a new position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in Transdigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total value of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. This trade represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,096 shares of company stock worth $51,417,454 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,524.18.

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Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,241.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $1,203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,281.43. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,123.61 and a one year high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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