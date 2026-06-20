6,375 Shares in Chevron Corporation $CVX Purchased by Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC

Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 3,443 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock valued at $118,022,760 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $173.51 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The business's fifty day moving average is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

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Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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