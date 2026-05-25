6,418 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Bought by Churchill Financial Advisors LLC

Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,418 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.7% of Churchill Financial Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after purchasing an additional 450,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,353,007 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,189,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $178,941,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $996.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $892.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $885.29. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $582.50 and a 1 year high of $1,005.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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