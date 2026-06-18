64,195 Shares in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO Acquired by Aristeia Capital L.L.C.

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 64,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DINO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.64.

View Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE DINO opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,916.90. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Joyce sold 2,384 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $166,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,031,794.81. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Further Reading

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