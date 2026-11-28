Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,941 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 642,247 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 4.5% of Durable Capital Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Durable Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Shopify worth $441,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midway Capital Research & Management increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Midway Capital Research & Management now owns 14,008 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset One Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Phillip Securities cut shares of Shopify from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $180.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Thirty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHOP

Trending Headlines about Shopify

Here are a few of the latest headlines about SHOP:

Positive Sentiment: A broader recovery in technology shares also supported Shopify, with Black Friday e-commerce activity adding to investor interest in the company. Article: Why Is Shopify Stock Surging on Friday?

A broader recovery in technology shares also supported Shopify, with Black Friday e-commerce activity adding to investor interest in the company. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighted Shopify’s $816 million in free cash flow and its potential to compound through merchant and transaction growth, but questioned whether growth can justify the company’s valuation. Article: Shopify Generated $816 Million in Free Cash Flow. Can Commerce Growth Carry Its Valuation?

An article highlighted Shopify’s $816 million in free cash flow and its potential to compound through merchant and transaction growth, but questioned whether growth can justify the company’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns and reports of slower revenue growth have weighed on sentiment following a recent pullback. Those concerns could limit the rebound if holiday spending does not translate into stronger business results. Article: Shopify Stock Is Still Under Pressure as Valuation Concerns Persist

Shopify Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.72, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.65. The business's 50-day moving average is $153.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $180.88.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. Shopify had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.01%. Shopify's revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc. is a commerce technology company that provides software and services for businesses selling online, in person and through other sales channels. Its platform helps merchants create and manage online stores, organize products and orders, and handle payments, marketing and customer engagement. Shopify also offers point-of-sale tools for in-person sales, Shopify Payments in supported markets, and solutions for larger businesses through Shopify Plus. Its services are used by merchants in many countries and across a wide range of industries and business sizes.

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