6,456 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. $URI Bought by Pinebridge Investments LLC

Pinebridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,456 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $5,225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in United Rentals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,402,524 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,247,762,000 after buying an additional 631,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,678,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,557,158,000 after purchasing an additional 168,685 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,315,086 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,255,460,000 after purchasing an additional 83,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $978,017,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,088,209 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,038,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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United Rentals Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $1,067.62 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,091.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $885.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.07 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,013.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. This represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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