64,914 Shares in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 64,914 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,582 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of DHT by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,189 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DHT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,068 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company's stock.

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DHT Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of DHT stock opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.11. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.15 million. DHT had a net margin of 58.54% and a return on equity of 27.54%. DHT's revenue for the quarter was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.7%. This is a boost from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. DHT's payout ratio is presently 124.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHT from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings raised DHT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on DHT from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore downgraded shares of DHT from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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