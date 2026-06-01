65,576 Shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Purchased by Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $9,494,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $128.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.56 and a 12-month high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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