6,599 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,599 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,585,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 168.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,543 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,887 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $860.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $884.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $576.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $138.30 and a 1-year high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. Seagate Technology's revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Fox Advisors cut Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STX

More Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised Seagate’s price target to $1,240 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised Seagate’s price target to $1,240 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a bullish view on the company’s upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo recently upgraded Seagate to Overweight, citing strong demand for high-capacity storage products tied to cloud and AI infrastructure spending. Article Title

Wells Fargo recently upgraded Seagate to Overweight, citing strong demand for high-capacity storage products tied to cloud and AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: Seagate continues to be viewed as a beneficiary of AI and cloud storage growth, with commentary highlighting ongoing demand for higher-capacity drives and share repurchase support. Article Title

Seagate continues to be viewed as a beneficiary of AI and cloud storage growth, with commentary highlighting ongoing demand for higher-capacity drives and share repurchase support. Negative Sentiment: A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks, led by SK hynix concerns, is weighing on memory-related names and dragging Seagate lower despite no company-specific earnings update. Article Title

A broader selloff in AI and semiconductor stocks, led by SK hynix concerns, is weighing on memory-related names and dragging Seagate lower despite no company-specific earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Related reports show weakness across the memory-storage group, including Micron, SanDisk, and Western Digital, suggesting Seagate is being caught in a sector-wide reset in sentiment. Article Title

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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