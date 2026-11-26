Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 592,737 shares of the company's stock after selling 668,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.85% of Valaris worth $46,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Valaris by 3.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 335,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,304,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Valaris by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 141,421 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,176,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in Valaris by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 77,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 50,805 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company's stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valaris by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,837 shares of the company's stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Valaris Limited has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $562.70 million. Valaris had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Valaris's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Valaris from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valaris from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAL

About Valaris

Valaris Limited is an offshore drilling contractor that provides drilling services to the global oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts with energy companies to drill wells and support offshore exploration and development projects. Its fleet includes drillships, semisubmersible rigs and jackup rigs, which are suited to different water depths and operating conditions. Valaris also provides related services and personnel to support drilling operations. The company operates in offshore markets around the world.

Further Reading

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