674,111 Shares in Morgan Stanley $MS Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 674,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $110,938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,855.6% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley’s recent earnings results were strong, with the firm beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and posting robust year-over-year growth, which supports the stock’s longer-term fundamental case.

Morgan Stanley’s recent earnings results were strong, with the firm beating estimates on both EPS and revenue and posting robust year-over-year growth, which supports the stock’s longer-term fundamental case. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to receive constructive Wall Street commentary, including a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent bullish analyst coverage tied to its earnings power and capital markets franchise.

The company continues to receive constructive Wall Street commentary, including a “Moderate Buy” consensus and recent bullish analyst coverage tied to its earnings power and capital markets franchise. Positive Sentiment: Recent headlines also pointed to Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit attracting new assets tied to SpaceX IPO interest, which reinforces the strength of its wealth and investment management businesses.

Recent headlines also pointed to Morgan Stanley’s wealth management unit attracting new assets tied to SpaceX IPO interest, which reinforces the strength of its wealth and investment management businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Several unrelated market stories involving Morgan Stanley analyst calls on other stocks, plus broader AI/capex and earnings-driven volatility across large-cap tech and financials, may be influencing sentiment around MS indirectly.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $214.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $136.17 and a 1 year high of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 19.51%. Morgan Stanley's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley's payout ratio is 32.34%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

Further Reading

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