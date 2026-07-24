674,999 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Bought by Perseverance Asset Management International

Perseverance Asset Management International bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 674,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,608,000. Trip.com Group comprises 3.7% of Perseverance Asset Management International's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perseverance Asset Management International owned approximately 0.10% of Trip.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 398 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 611 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. China Renaissance reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Stock Up 1.0%

TCOM opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.28. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Trip.com Group had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Further Reading

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