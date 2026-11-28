Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,318,373 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 676,083 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises about 2.0% of Bamco Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 10.07% of Guidewire Software worth $1,186,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter worth about $853,165,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $227,564,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth $149,611,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $85,709,000.

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Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GWRE opened at $150.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.31 and a 200-day moving average of $149.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $229.85.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $411.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $137.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $202.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $213.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GWRE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Cooper sold 23,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $3,356,615.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 95,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,776,803.67. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO David Peterson sold 1,905 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.47, for a total value of $275,215.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,767,301.51. This trade represents a 13.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 192,235 shares of company stock worth $28,520,769 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software develops software for property and casualty insurers. Its products help insurers manage core operations, including policy administration, claims handling and billing, as well as support customer and agent interactions. The company's offerings include InsuranceSuite, with PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter and BillingCenter, and Guidewire Cloud, which provides cloud-based versions of its insurance applications along with data, analytics and digital capabilities. Insurers use the software to support workflows such as underwriting, policy servicing and claims management.

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