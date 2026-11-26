Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 1,344.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,731 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 67,695 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $66,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 359,569 shares of the retailer's stock worth $327,330,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 214,194 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $200,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,013,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan now owns 158,416 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $148,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Sarah Catherine George sold 756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,096.01, for a total value of $828,583.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,410,783.12. This represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.21, for a total value of $1,054,031.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,701.74. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,873,216. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Costco Wholesale News Roundup

These are some of the COST news items that stood out recently:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,086.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $481.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $998.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $980.26. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,123.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $6.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.97 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 22.73 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $30.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,230.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,143.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,098.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale operates membership-based warehouse clubs that sell a wide range of merchandise, including groceries, electronics, appliances, clothing, furniture and household goods. Its offerings also include services such as gasoline, pharmacies, optical centers, food courts, travel and e-commerce. The company sells many products under its Kirkland Signature private-label brand. Costco traces its history to the opening of its first warehouse in Seattle in 1983. In 1993, it combined with Price Club, an early warehouse-club retailer.

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