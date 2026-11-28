Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,774 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $154,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 31 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $596.10 per share, with a total value of $208,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,585.30. This represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Fish, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $620.39 per share, with a total value of $620,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,518.46. This represents a 26.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $561.74 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $508.11 and a 52-week high of $1,073.46. The stock has a market cap of $257.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $695.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.14. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $20.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Caterpillar's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 27.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 26th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Investors following CAT have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar’s record third-quarter backlog of about $78 billion—nearly double a year earlier—offers multi-year production visibility. Demand for engines and turbines tied to AI data centers is a major driver, with some orders extending into 2029 and 2030. The company is also investing $1 billion to expand capacity in North Carolina. How Record Backlog Will Impact Caterpillar Stock Investors

Caterpillar’s record third-quarter backlog of about $78 billion—nearly double a year earlier—offers multi-year production visibility. Demand for engines and turbines tied to AI data centers is a major driver, with some orders extending into 2029 and 2030. The company is also investing $1 billion to expand capacity in North Carolina. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted operating margin expanded 310 basis points year over year to 20.6% in the third quarter, extending the prior quarter’s improvement and signaling stronger profitability. CAT's Adjusted Operating Margin Expands in Q3

Adjusted operating margin expanded 310 basis points year over year to 20.6% in the third quarter, extending the prior quarter’s improvement and signaling stronger profitability. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America says the market may be underestimating Caterpillar’s construction business, a potential source of upside as investors look toward 2027. Caterpillar is quietly making plans for a bigger 2027

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $970.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $749.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $925.00 to $750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $898.25.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc. designs, manufactures and sells equipment used in construction, mining, and other industries. Its products include earthmoving and paving machinery, mining equipment, engines, turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services through its dealer network, as well as financing and related services through Caterpillar Financial Services. Its customers and dealers span markets around the world. Founded in 1925 through the merger of the Holt Manufacturing Company and the C. L. Best Tractor Company, Caterpillar is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

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