683 Capital Management LLC Buys 54,000 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. Molina Healthcare comprises about 1.0% of 683 Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Molina Healthcare worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 189 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOH

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $195.39 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $311.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.29 and a 200-day moving average of $165.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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