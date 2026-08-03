68,400 Shares in GitLab Inc. $GTLB Purchased by Militia Capital Management LLC

Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GitLab by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock worth $203,915,000 after buying an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of GitLab by 867.3% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,652,000 after buying an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 6,528.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock worth $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $3,304,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on GitLab from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on GitLab from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $36.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $34.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -215.69 and a beta of 0.94. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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