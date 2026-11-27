Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,750,000. CarMax comprises approximately 1.7% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of CarMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 471.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 514 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

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CarMax Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.43. CarMax had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. CarMax's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CarMax from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a "hold" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $57.79.

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About CarMax

CarMax, Inc. is a U.S. used-vehicle retailer headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company sells used cars, trucks and SUVs through a network of retail stores and online platforms, where customers can browse vehicles and complete parts of the buying process digitally. In addition to retail sales, CarMax buys vehicles from consumers and operates wholesale auctions for vehicles that are not sold through its retail stores. Its related services include vehicle financing through CarMax Auto Finance and optional vehicle protection products.

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