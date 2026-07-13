689,047 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Bought by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 689,047 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $167,494,000. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.1% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.17% of Adobe at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Adobe by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,715 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 174,626 shares of the software company's stock worth $61,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,611 shares of the software company's stock worth $75,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,179 shares of the software company's stock valued at $19,312,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 301.1% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software company's stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $223.64 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.85.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Adobe from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $275.00.

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Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Adobe (ADBE) to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe’s planned acquisition of Topaz Labs could strengthen its generative AI and video/image editing tools, supporting long-term product differentiation and monetization. Positive Sentiment: Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Adobe's Strategic Acquisition of Rephrase.AI to Bolster Generative AI Video Capabilities for E-commerce

Another recent analysis highlighted Adobe’s acquisition of Rephrase.AI as a way to bolster generative AI video capabilities for e-commerce, which could broaden Adobe’s addressable market and improve growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Adobe: Market Overreaction Creates A Highly Asymmetric Risk-Reward Opportunity

Market commentary from Seeking Alpha and other outlets suggested the stock may be oversold or viewed as a comeback candidate, but these were opinion pieces rather than new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful shares outstanding to short, so it does not appear to be adding real trading pressure or changing the investment case. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Bank of America Says AI Will Drag Down Adobe Stock

Bank of America reportedly downgraded Adobe to Underperform, arguing that AI tools could pressure Adobe’s growth rather than accelerate it, reinforcing investor concerns about competitive disruption. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines about users canceling Adobe Acrobat for cheaper alternatives may add to the narrative that pricing pressure and product substitution remain risks for the company.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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