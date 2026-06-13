690 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Acquired by Storgate LLC

Storgate LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 690 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,855,938.68. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,877.52 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,781.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,386.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $2,073.99. The firm has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,992.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,991.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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