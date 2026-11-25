Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 690,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $53,816,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Sempra Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,375 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Sempra Energy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of SRE stock opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.55. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $101.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sempra Energy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.100-5.700 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sempra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $103.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 target price on Sempra Energy and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $89.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BTIG Research set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in San Diego, California. Formed in 1998 through the merger of Pacific Enterprises and Enova Corporation, the company develops and operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure. In California, Sempra's utilities include San Diego Gas & Electric and Southern California Gas Company, which provide electricity and natural gas services to homes and businesses. In Texas, its operations include an ownership interest in Oncor, an electric transmission and distribution company.

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