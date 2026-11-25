State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,648 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.08% of AppLovin worth $80,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 43.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 341.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,552.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 29,108 shares of the company's stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in AppLovin by 43.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company's stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APP. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $569.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $450.00 to $409.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $497.28.

Get Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $381.11 on Wednesday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $225.19 and a 12-month high of $738.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $311.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.66.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 65.89% and a return on equity of 182.97%. AppLovin's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AppLovin

Here are a few of the latest headlines about APP:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $450 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. BTIG rating coverage

BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a $450 price target, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Q3 results and guidance

AppLovin’s latest quarter showed strong momentum: revenue rose 55.5% year over year to $2.18 billion and adjusted earnings per share exceeded consensus. Recent coverage also points to robust fourth-quarter guidance and continued AI-driven advertising growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain wary of execution risks in deploying AppLovin’s AI models and diversifying beyond gaming advertising. The stock had also fallen sharply over the prior week, reflecting concerns about growth sustainability and earlier e-commerce doubts. Execution risks and recent pullback

About AppLovin

AppLovin is a technology company that provides software to help mobile app developers and advertisers grow their businesses. Its platform connects advertisers seeking users with app publishers looking to monetize their audiences, using data and machine-learning tools to support advertising and user acquisition. The company's products include AXON, its advertising optimization engine; AppDiscovery, which helps advertisers find and acquire users; and MAX, a platform for managing in-app advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report