69,900 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,900 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,401 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $485,166,000 after purchasing an additional 249,158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,752,288 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $230,801,000 after buying an additional 77,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,606,362 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $174,210,000 after buying an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,000,419 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $158,231,000 after buying an additional 680,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 920.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,497,720 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $94,066,000 after buying an additional 4,959,039 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 2,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $50,002.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,887 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $49,743.01. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company's stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE AEO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock's 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. American Eagle Outfitters's dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc NYSE: AEO is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company's flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

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