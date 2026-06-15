69,920 Shares in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX Bought by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,103,000. Maven Securities LTD owned about 0.09% of Miami International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIAX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Miami International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Miami International by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Miami International during the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MIAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Miami International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Miami International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Miami International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Miami International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Miami International news, Director Kurt M. Eckert sold 5,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $224,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,955. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Harish Jayabalan sold 9,783 shares of Miami International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $391,711.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,939,136.20. This represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 821,871 shares of company stock valued at $36,021,919. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Miami International Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:MIAX opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.72. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $57.14.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.74 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Miami International Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Miami International Company Profile

Miami International NYSE: MIAX is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

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